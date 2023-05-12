Global cultural icon Beyoncé started her RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR with a sold-out concert in Stockholm, Sweden’s Friends Arena. The show featured powerful dance music from her seventh studio album, RENAISSANCE, which has been widely successful.

According to an analysis of Google search data by fashion site Nasty Gal, there has been a significant increase in online interest for “metallic cowboy boots” after the first night of the Renaissance tour, with a surge of 488%. Additionally, Google searches for “silver cowboy boots” have also risen 300% globally within the past day, along with searches for “disco cowboy hat” which are up 525% and resemble the one from the Renaissance tour poster.

According to analysis of Google search data, searches for ‘silver bodysuit’ and ‘silver corset’ have surged by 426% and 669%, respectively, since the first night of the tour. In addition, there has been a 203% increase in searches for ‘thigh-high boots’, which was inspired by the ruched white thigh-high boots worn by GEDEBE on stage and worn by Beyoncé herself.

A spokesperson for Nasty Gal commented on the findings: “Beyoncé’s highly anticipated Renaissance tour is finally upon us, and for those fans lucky enough to get their hands on the coveted tickets, the perfect Beyoncé-inspired outfit is also needed for the night.

“Google searches for the term ‘Renaissance tour outfits’ have increased by 658% in the past seven days, suggesting that the first night of the tour has urged fans to look for outfit inspiration that reflects the Renaissance album’s futuristic-cowboy aesthetic. These increases in searches tell us exactly what everyone is wearing to the tour, with many fans wanting to emulate Beyoncé iconic and daring style, so expect to see plenty of chromatic cowboy boots, head-to-toe silver, and disco-embellished cowboy hats on your tour date.”

It was an emotional return to the global stage, after a five-year hiatus, and the performance was mesmerizing for the 46,000 fans in attendance. The concert included songs like “PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA,” “COZY,” and “BREAK MY SOUL” from the new album, as well as iconic hits from Beyoncé‘s previous discography such as “Flaws And All,” “Crazy In Love,” and “Love On Top.” The concert lasted almost three hours.

Parkwood Entertainment is producing the 2023 tour, which comprises 56 dates and is being promoted by Live Nation. The tour will continue with a second night in Stockholm, followed by additional shows throughout Europe in May and June. Beyoncé will perform five sold-out shows at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before heading to North America for shows in July, August, and September.

You can see pictures from opening night below and the full run of tour dates.

RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR DATES:

EUROPE

May 10, 2023 – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena

May 11, 2023 – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena

May 14, 2023 – Brussels, BE – King Baudouin Stadium

May 17, 2023 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Principality Stadium

May 20, 2023 – Edinburgh, UK – BT Murrayfield Stadium

May 23, 2023 – Sunderland, UK – Stadium of Light

May 26, 2023 – Paris, FR – Stade de France

May 29, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

May 30, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 01, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 03, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 04, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 08, 2023 – Barcelona, ES – Olympic Stadium

June 11, 2023 – Marseille, FR – Orange Vélodrome

June 15, 2023 – Cologne, DE – Rhein Energie Stadion

June 17, 2023 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff Arena

June 18, 2023 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff Arena

June 21, 2023 – Hamburg, DE – Volksparkstadion

June 24, 2023 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park

June 27, 2023 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy

June 28, 2023 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy

NORTH AMERICA

July 8, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

July 9, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

July 12, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

July 15, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

July 17, 2023 – Louisville, KY – L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

July 20, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – Huntington Bank Stadium

July 22, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium

July 23, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium

July 26, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

July 29, 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

July 30, 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Aug. 01, 2023 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium

Aug. 03, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium

Aug. 05, 2023 – Washington, DC – FedEx Field

Aug. 09, 2023 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

Aug. 11, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug. 12, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug. 14, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug. 16, 2023 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

Aug. 18, 2023 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

Aug. 21, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – Dome at America’s Center

Aug. 24, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium

Aug. 26, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Aug. 27, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Aug. 30, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – Levi’s Stadium

Sept. 01, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

Sept. 02, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

Sept. 04, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

Sept. 11, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place

Sept. 13, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

Sept. 18, 2023 – Kansas City, MO – GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium

Sept. 21, 2023 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium

Sept. 23, 2023 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

Sept. 24, 2023 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

Sept. 27, 2023 – New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome