Casanova made a quick visit to Instagram to ask for support from his fans as he is facing sentencing. “June 27 I get sentence keep me in your prayers,” Cas wrote on his story.

Casanova reveals he’ll be sentenced on June 27th after pleading guilty to racketeering conspiracy, drug charges in federal case pic.twitter.com/oWaYro4J5o — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) May 10, 2023

Casanova is among the 18 individuals charged as members of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone gang in a comprehensive RICO case that emerged in December 2020.

The gang is accused of various crimes, including drug trafficking, violent assaults, and the murder of a 15-year-old boy in Upstate New York.

Initially, Casanova faced charges of racketeering conspiracy, conspiracy to knowingly and intentionally manufacture, distribute, or dispense, or possess with intent to manufacture, distribute, or dispense, a controlled substance (crack cocaine, cocaine, and marijuana), and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

He initially pleaded not guilty, and the rapper asserted his innocence, arguing that his high-profile status and connections to specific individuals made him a target for the authorities.

In November of 2021, Cas was hit with another indictment that claimed Casanova and another Gorilla Stone member named Jarrett “Jayecee” Crisler shot a member of the Crips in front of the King of Diamonds strip club during a dispute over gang signs.

The rapper also admitted to being the shooter in a July 5, 2020, incident at a Florida party involving other gang members. During the altercation, Casanova fired at a rival over a gambling disagreement.

Additionally, the rapper acknowledged his involvement in a 2018 robbery in Manhattan that left a woman named Niya Rucker severely injured.

Rucker claimed that Gorilla Stone members attacked her, breaking her jaw, as she was restrained for recording the rapper during a meal.

Casanova also confessed to conspiring to traffic a minimum of 100 kilograms of marijuana and being a key figure in the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation.

He has now pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to conduct and participate in the affairs of a criminal enterprise through a pattern of racketeering activity and one count of conspiracy to distribute over 100 kilograms of marijuana.

Casanova faces up to 60 years in prison.