Time to press pause on the VERZUZ battle talk between Diddy and Jermaine Dupri. TMZ notes no official plans for the battle are in place, despite the viral video showing the Bad Boy hitmaker hyping up a September date.

Check out the footage from the backstage conversation of the forthcoming battle between Diddy and Dupri HERE

Diddy and Jermaine Dupri previously agreed to put their catalogs up against each other last summer.

Advertisement

“Since we ain’t fucking with Verzuz no more since ’cause they fucking around with our boys, we don’t need to be going against each other,” Diddy said last August. “Let’s come together and do that Bad Boy, So So Def in Atlanta. It ain’t no Verzuz, it’s just hit for hit.” Dupri replied. “Let’s do it.”

As of now, it’s unclear when Diddy and Jermaine Dupri will be going with for the upcoming Verzuz battle.

In other VERZUZ news, Lil Kim and Nicki Minaj may have a battle.