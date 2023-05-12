With only three months left until the official 50th anniversary of the birth of Hip-Hop, Spotify is beginning the celebration by announcing its selection of the Greatest Hip-Hop Beats of All Time. In honor of the milestone, Spotify is showcasing the impact and significance of the genre and the conversations it sparks. The streaming platform is sharing the top 50 most-streamed and best lists across different categories, leading up to August 11th, as a tribute to the culture.

Beats are often considered the cornerstone of some of the most iconic Hip-Hop songs, perhaps the genre’s most vital and recognizable element. Created by some of the greatest producers in the industry, the list of the 50 Greatest Hip-Hop Beats of All Time includes tracks from renowned artists such as Wu-Tang Clan, Missy Elliot, Jay-Z, and others. The list is topped by Dr. Dre’s “Still D.R.E.” Spotify has announced this list via their official playlist and on RapCaviar’s official Twitter and Instagram pages.

You can see the top 10 below.

Advertisement