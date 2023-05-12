Elon Musk’s run as CEO of Twitter has come to a close. Hitting the app, Musk announced a new CEO will take over, and she will start in about six weeks.

“Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter,” he tweeted. “She will be starting in ~6 weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops.”

The new hire follows Musk’s December 2022 poll asking if he should step down. A 57% vote, ruled yes, evoking the response, “I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams.”

