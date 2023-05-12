Jamie Foxx’s Daughter Says Her Father Has Been Out of Hospital for Weeks and Recently Played Pickleball

Corinne Foxx, the daughter of Jamie Foxx, has delivered a health update on her father, debunking reports that the family is “preparing for the worst.”

According to Corinne, Jamie has been out of the hospital for weeks and has recently been playing pickleball.

“Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating,” Corrine wrote on her Instagram story. “In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support. We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”

An official cause for Foxx’s hospitalization has not been revealed.