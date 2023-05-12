Lil Durk is back, introducing his Almost Healed album with the new single “All My Life” featuring J. Cole.

Fans yearned for the full release of “All My Life” when Durk first teased it with a viral Instagram sample that lit up the internet. As J. Cole skillfully delivers his reflective stanza, the track’s mellow piano melody establishes the mood. Durk duets the chorus with a children’s chorus before delivering his verse.

You can hear the single and see the video bringing Cole, Durk, and the children to a remote forest home below. The Almost Healed album will now arrive on May 19.

