Lil Durk Offers $50M Boxing Match to 6ix9ine in Dubai, Tekashi Counters with Hotel Room Meet Up

In a rather bizarre story, Lil Durk sent a DM to Tekashi 6ix9ine with an offer for a boxing match in Dubai. The two rappers have long dissed each other, even in music, as Durkio shaded 6ix9ine on Drake’s “Laugh Now, Cry Later.”

“I dont want you hurt or dead you a kid from the burbs,” Durk wrote to 6ix9ine. “I got 50 million my own money without help to fight you on tv in dubi we can double the money 3 rounds…..go talk to your rich friends lets set it up setember – stop the violence lol.”

6ix9ine, seemingly confused, pointed out that the request could be to support Durk’s album press run.

“U need anything to promote this album since nba young boy not biting the bait,” 6ix9ine wrote. “But I wanna fight you for no money pussy. For free.”

And this where it gets even more weird, “Come to Miami let’s get a hotel room and just throw down 1 on 1.”

Durk immediately backtracked, “Bait ? Hotel? Aw naw I’m cool enjoy your day …. I’m not worried bout sells [sales] I just wanted to beat your ass fir some money.”

Lil Durk is back, introducing his Almost Healed album with the new single “All My Life” featuring J. Cole.

Fans yearned for the full release of “All My Life” when Durk first teased it with a viral Instagram sample that lit up the internet. As J. Cole skillfully delivers his reflective stanza, the track’s mellow piano melody establishes the mood. Durk duets the chorus with a children’s chorus before delivering his verse.

You can hear the single and see the video bringing Cole, Durk, and the children to a remote forest home below. The Almost Healed album will now arrive on May 19.