The only thing better than the original White Men Can’t Jump… is the remake.

First released back in 1992, White Men Can’t Jump starred Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson as streetball hustlers, joining forces as a black and white man taking over the basketball courts in hopes of taking home a bag. Written by Ron Shelton, the comedy did outstanding numbers at the box office, standing to this day as one of the top go-to basketball movies within pop culture.

And while the modern-day remix may seem to be some big shoes to fill, Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls step in with flying colors. On Thursday, May 11th, White Men Can’t Jump celebrated its red carpet premiere and screening at El Capitan Theatre in the heart of Hollywood, California. Most of the cast was present — Jack Harlow, Sinqua Walls, Teyana Taylor, Slink Johnson — along with celebrity sightings from Lil Nas X, Ty Dolla $ign, Ab-Soul, DJ Drama, KYLE, and more.

In fact, Lil Nas X briefly walked the red carpet in a Jack Harlow tee-shirt, before running off. This mimics Harlow’s support of Lil Nas X, who previously rocked a shirt with Nas on it for last year’s BET Awards. The support was real, as this serves as Jack Harlow’s first big screen debut as an actor.

Hailing from Kentucky, he multi-Platinum selling recording artist first exploded onto the scene with his viral smash “WHAT’S POPPIN” back in 2020. The song went on to receive a standout remix from Lil Wayne, Tory Lanez, and DaBaby, later even landing Harlow his first Grammy nomination for Best Rap Performance.

Harlow plays the role of Jeremy, a former star of the game whose injuries stalled his career. His co-star Sinqua Walls plays Kamal, who also had the potential to make it to the big leagues, but his temperament kept him stagnant. Other notable names include Teyana Taylor who plays Sinqua’s wife, Vince Staples, who plays Sinqua’s teammate and friend, and a cameo from Blake Griffin, who also executive produced the film.

Teyana Taylor rocked the carpet in a chic, multi-colored ensemble from head to toe, with a matching veil to cover her face. Fashion-wise, Teyana definitely stole the show. Producer Hit-Boy also was present, walking the carpet with his son and father, who was five days out from behind bars.

The film is directed by Calmatic and written by Kenya Barris and Doug Hall, streaming exclusively on Hulu on May 19th. Running an hour and 41 minutes in length, White Men Can’t Jump is a must-see, as the jokes had the entire theater erupting with laughter.