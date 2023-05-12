Lionel Richie Says ‘Water, Sleep, and Sweat’ Keeps His Look in Check

Lionel Richie Says ‘Water, Sleep, and Sweat’ Keeps His Look in Check

Lionel Richie is still living his best life. Fresh off his visit to the United Kingdom to perform for the new King, Richie detailed what keeps him going and looking young.

In a conversation with The Daily Mail, Lionel Richie stated he is not a fan of plastic surgery. Instead, his recipe is “water, sleep, and sweat” while attempting to avoid red meat.

“I know it’s real boring. [Sex] will work also and it’s good for your heart,” Richie said.

Advertisement

Boring says who?

Richie recommends his method over running to plastic surgery.

“[Plastic surgery] locks you in for that year [while you recover] – and after that you can’t go naturally, you’re staying right there… You try and go back to reset, and you can’t,” said the “All Night Long” singer.

You agree?