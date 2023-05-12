Master P hopes Mystikal will be released from jail following his indictment of first-degree rape. While on stage at the Lovers & Friends Festival in Las Vegas, Master P played hits from Mystikal’s discography before requesting his freedom.

“Free Mystikal!” Master P said from the stage. “Y’all get your hands up for my dawg.”

Master P calls for Mystikal's release following rape charge: "Free Mystikal!"https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/RYw8akgfpz — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) May 9, 2023

Former No Limit rapper Mystikal is currently imprisoned without a tentative trial date or the possibility of release on bond until the trial commences. Originally scheduled for June, his rape trial has now been postponed, keeping him behind bars.

Recent news reports reveal that Mystikal’s attorney, Tiffany Myles Crosby, requested the delay in order to have sufficient time to familiarize herself with all pertinent issues related to the case, enabling her to provide efficient representation during the jury trial.

Although Tiffany Myles Crosby requested the delay, she did not specifically request a new trial date, and the prosecutors in Ascension Parish did not oppose her request.

In the previous month, Tiffany Myles Crosby requested a gag order in the rape and false imprisonment case due to the extensive media coverage it has received. Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Tyler, is currently facing life imprisonment after being indicted on a first-degree rape charge relating to an incident that occurred in July 2022 at his Ascension Parish residence. Tyler was charged with rape and nine additional charges in September of last year.

If convicted of the first-degree rape charge, Mystikal faces a mandatory life sentence, as this charge alone carries such a penalty. In addition to the rape charge, Mystikal is facing several other charges, including false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, simple robbery, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, and illegal possession of Xanax. Mystikal has pleaded not guilty to all of these charges.

