The alleged mastermind behind the death of Young Dolph has received a bond amount. According to WREG-Memphis, Govan’s bond is set at $90,000.

“The lawyer talked to me yesterday about Mr. Govan’s presence and we decided his presence was not necessary,” Judge Lee Coffee said.

If Goven is able to post bond, he will be placed on house arrest and can only leave for medical needs or to discuss the case with his lawyers.

Govan is said to have blood pressure issues, along with chest pains and arm tingling. District Attorney Steve Mulroy revealed the bond amount was agreed upon by Young Dolph’s family.

“We have come into some information about Mr. Govan’s role and medical conditions that makes us think this is the best resolution in order to get justice for the case,” Mulroy said.