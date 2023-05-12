Acclaimed Memphis artist, Moneybagg Yo takes to social media toshare a heartfelt open letter to his fans. In this sincere moment Bagg addresses his absence, and the love and loss he’s endured in the past two years, “I gained and lost more than I ever thought I would and had no other safe outlet for all the emotions and dark thoughts that came wit that other than making music.” He offers his fans a glimpse into his life beyond rap and the struggles he faces as he continues to secure his legacy. He also takes the opportunity to announce his upcoming highly anticipated mixtape Hard to Love, his first solo body of work since dropping 2021’s chart-topping A Gangsta’s Pain. Check out the full note on Instagram .

Hard To Love is set to release on May 26th via CMG/N-Less/Interscope Records.

In 2021 he shared his critically acclaimed album, A Gangsta’s Pain . which was the fourth highest selling rap album of 2021. The album was listed “Best Albums of 2021” by The New York Times, Billboard, Complex, XXL, Uproxx, and more. In addition to his album going No. 1 he also topped the radio chartsfourtimes consecutively with “ Said Sum ,” “ Time Today ,” “ Wockesh a ,” and “ Scorpio .”

While the full tracklist is still under wraps, Hard to Love is spearheaded by the recently released single On Wat U On,” which pairs him with North Memphis labelmate, GloRilla, and last December’s mesmerizing “Quickie.” Prior to the string of singles, Bagg shared a collaboration with Yo Gotti, Mozzy, and Lil Poppa titled, “Big League.” The track was chosen as the official song of the 2022 NBA Finals and can be found on the CMG compilation Gangsta Art.

In addition to his rise among the hip-hop ranks, Moneybagg Yo has also established himself as a supreme scout: he developed his label, Bread Gang Entertainment, his artist BIG30 (NLess Entertainment) was tapped as part of XXL’s latest Freshman Class, and his business endeavors extend to the restaurant industry in 2023, recently opening Cache 42 Kitchen and Cocktails in his hometown.

In just a few short years, Moneybagg Yo has cemented himself as one of the most irresistible voices in the club and on the streets. The rapper has been nominated for Billboard Music Awards and iHeartRadio Awards, received acclaim from publications like Pitchfork and the New York Times, and collaborated with A-list stars like Kanye West, 2 Chainz, and YG. With Hard to Love, he adds another riveting chapter to his stellar discography.