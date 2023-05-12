The Denver Nuggets left no doubt in the result of Game 6 of their Western Conference SemiFinals matchup with the Phoenix Suns. Nikola Jokic and the team opened a large lead on the Suns early and used that to cruise to the Western Conference Finals. The final score was 125-100, and the series concluded at 4-2.

“We weren’t satisfied winning the first round,” Denver head coach Michael Malone said. “We’re not satisfied now. We’re not celebrating and popping champagne and throwing water over each other because our goal wasn’t to get to the Western Conference finals. I keep saying our goal is to win a championship, so we have much more work to do.”

"That is what drives us home is winning a championship."



Coach 🎙 pic.twitter.com/w1EzskMqBm — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) May 12, 2023

The Nuggets now wait for the Golden State Warriors or Los Angeles Lakers in the Conference Finals, which is set to begin in their home arena on Tuesday.

For the Suns, the run ends a season with championship aspirations, especially after the team brought in Kevin Durant midseason. Instead, the team was plagued by injuries to Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton, and a shallow bench that could not support the heavy-lifting efforts of Devin Booker and Durant.

EVERYONE GETS A DPOG ⛓ pic.twitter.com/oI0nlYJQZ4 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) May 12, 2023

Speaking after the game, Durant said the result “sucked” and was “embarrassing.”

Jokic finished the game with another triple-double, scoring 32 points and adding 12 assists and 10 rebounds. Jamal Murry added 26 points. Kevin Durant had 23 points, and Booker added 12.