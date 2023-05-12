Lids HD has teamed up with Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler’s Big Face Coffee for an exclusive collaboration. The partnership marks the first headwear and apparel release for Lids Hat Drop and will only be available at Lids stores and Lids.com.

The collection features a range of items, including trucker hats, fitted hats, visors, basketball jerseys, shorts, hoodies, and V-necks, with prices ranging from $35 to $140. While Butler dominates on the court during the NBA playoffs, his Big Face Coffee is energizing consumers off the court.

“Really excited for our BIGFACE x Lids HD collab ,” Jimmy Butler said. “The new hats and apparel in this collection are Elite. Logo’d BIGFACE hats, hoodies, shorts, tanks; you name it —it’s here.

“Partnering with Lids HD has been great for us over here at BIGFACE as we continue to expand our coffee inspired lifestyle brand.”

Lawrence Berger, Co-Founder and Partner at Ames Watson, owner of Lids, and Chairman of FanzzLids Holdings, added, “BIGFACE was the perfect brand for our team to partner with to unveil the first headwear and apparel collab release for Lids HD. Jimmy and the BIGFACE team have been a pleasure to work with and we’re excited to showcase this collection to Lids HD consumers.”

You can see the collection below.