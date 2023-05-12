K Camp knows a thing or two about hit records, and he continues to bless his growing fanbase with nothing short of bangers. If you have a chance to catch one of his shows, his catalog of hits will ensue instant nostalgia, from “Cut Her Off” to “Comfortable” to “Money Baby.” In fact, K Camp spoke with The Source about why he doesn’t typically perform his viral smash “Lottery.”

Today, K Camp returns with his newest single and video for “Even Steven,” which will live on his forthcoming EP titled Spin The Block. Produced by Keyman, the track sees K Camp reflecting how far he’s come while motivating listeners to go out there and go after their wildest dreams.

The official music video is directed by Sylvester Silver III a.k.a. Picasso, featuring real-time footage of K Camp on the road for his latest tour. With sold-out shows, packed venues to the brim, a whole lot of beautiful women, and super-fans every evening, it was only right the “Even Steven” music video encapsulated those highlights.

Advertisement

Speaking on the new release, K Camp states, “The energy was amazing on this tour. It was great to be out connecting with my fans again and I’m already working on bringing them something new. I’m excited to share this new video and the upcoming EP with them. I dedicated this EP to my fans, especially the ones who came out to the Pretty One’s Tour. This is a pre-warmer to what’s coming next. There is a lot of new music in route to the fans!”

The new EP will feature six tracks total, dropping May 26th via RARE Sound/MONOPOLY Distribution.