Last year, rapper Nicki Minaj sued gossip vlogger Marley Greene aka Nosey Heaux for defamation of character when she accused Nicki of using cocaine. The controversial vlogger also made a series of negative comments about the rapper’s son. Well now Nosey Heaux wants the case tossed out.

The blogger who accused Nicki Minaj of abusing drugs has demanded the rapper’s lawsuit be thrown out of court, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Marley Greene aka “Nosey Heaux” has denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the case accusing her of defamation.

Last year, Minaj sued Green for allegedly spreading lies about her using drugs and making “vile” comments about her son. The rapper took issue with the woman “falsely and maliciously” claiming Minaj is a “cokehead” who is “shoving all this c—– up her nose.”

Her lawsuit read, “In just the day following Green’s September 12, 2022 publication of her lie that [Minaj] is a “cokehead” on her Twitter page, almost 2,000 people had “liked” it. More importantly, more than 260 people had retweeted it, which led to a firestorm of social media attention which was undoubtedly caused by multiple levels of subsequent retweets. While social media is an extraordinarily effective vehicle for spreading lies, it does not confer a license to do so.”

Minaj demanded unspecified compensatory damages plus punitive damages.

In her newly filed response, obtained by RadarOnline.com, the blogger argued that, “The complained-of-acts of these answering Defendants were justified and privileged under the circumstances, including but not limited to truth, fair comment and opinion.”

Further, Greene said any damages “suffered by [Minaj] was a direct and proximate result of her own misconduct and actions.”

In addition, she said she didn’t publish any “defamatory statements” concerning Minaj. Greene has asked for the entire lawsuit to be dismissed and Minaj not to be awarded a dime in the case.