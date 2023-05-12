[WATCH] Brian McKnight Makes No Apologies For ‘Changing Will’ And Claiming New Son As His True Legacy

Last night, Brian McKnight responded to the “false narrative” that he’s a deadbeat father who shades his black children while doting over his mixed stepchildren.

McKnight was formerly sued by his daughter, Briana, who says he “maliciously defamed” her on social media by claiming she had an affair with her older cousin when she was a minor. The lawsuit was settled out of court in February.

McKnight has 5 children — sons Brian and Niko from his first marriage to college sweetheart Julie McKnight, daughter Briana from a previous relationship, and 2 sons by his current wife, Leilani Malia Mendoza. Their first son died shortly after birth in 2022.

Despite claims there’s no abandonment issues the singer has gone on a gaslighting streak on Instagram praising his new family and son ho he also named Brian McKnight Jr. although his oldest son bears that name.

“Wait… your oldest is named Brian McKnight Jr, then you turn around and name this one Brian McKnight?… the audacity,” one follower wrote on Instagram.

In response to the criticism, McKnight re-posted images shared by his wife to prove he spends quality time with his Black children.

“Not sure how these posts that have been sitting here this whole time were left out of the false narrative that is trending,” he wrote in the post caption.

“Abandonment? There’s always more to every story. Stay tuned,” he added.

Watch his response below.