BET’s College Hill: Celebrity Edition season 2 reboot has been getting a lot of attention after video and a still shot of Joseline Hernandez and Amber Rose taking it to the streets has been making rounds on the internet.

A trailer that was released a few weeks ago shows that the bef started when Hernandez said that Rose was ambiguous about her blackness. The still image that has gone viral on the web has many speculating who won the fight, which could definitely have potential viewers tuned in to the next episode.

