The official video for “We Don’t Care,” the first video from G Herbo’s recently released mixtape Strictly 4 My Fans 2, has been released. The Kevin Mares-directed video features a montage of the rapper’s recent experiences, combining his career highlights with personal moments behind the scenes.

GloRilla and Chicago newcomers Mello Buckzz and Drench provide guest verses to the 12-song drop. Strictly 4 My Fans 2‘s production features work from a number of longtime collaborators, including Southside, DJ Victoriouz, Oz On The Track, Luca Vialli, and more. Its soundtrack is reminiscent of the grimy, skittering drill rhythms that Lil Herb used to rap over.

The debut of Lil Herb’s first mixtape, Strictly 4 My Fans, in November 2016 when G Herbo was only 21 years old, was a turning point in his career. When Strictly 4 My Fans was made available across all platforms, Herb started the process of going from being a local block celebrity to a major music artist.

The intensity heard in the lyrics on Strictly 4 My Fans 2 on tracks like “Off Days,” “Fuck Opps,” and “Watch Me Ball Pt 2” pay homage to the hunger felt seven years ago. You can hear the new project below.