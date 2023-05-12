Young Thug was transported to the hospital after he became ill during Thursday’s court proceedings. According to 11 Alive, the rapper, born Jeffrey Williams, was released and is expected back in court on Friday to continue the already lengthy process of jury selection.

According to Young Thug’s lawyer, Keith Adams, the episode was similar to “some difficulty” he had recently in Cobb County Jail. Thug has resided in the location for almost a year after he was arrested on a RICO case against the YSL crew.

Speaking to presiding Judge Ural Glanville, Adams stated he was concerned about his well-being while housed in Cobb County, citing his client is “languishing” in jail.

In a document filed on April 24, Brian Steel, another attorney for Thug, stated the rapper does not have access to quality food options and often relies on food with “zero health benefits,” including chocolate and chips. In addition, Thug’s exercise is limited, and exposure to fresh air and sunlight only occurs in transportation to the courthouse. Furthermore, Thug is “sleep-deprived” as he only gets a max of five hours every night.

