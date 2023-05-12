YoungBoy Never Broke Again Returns With New Mixtape ‘Richest Opp’

In what was supposed to be a battle of the albums, NBA YoungBoy still delivered his Richest Opp project. Lil Durk delayed Almost Healed for another week.

The new Richest Opp project comes on the heels of Youngboy recently dropping his 33-track Don’t Try This at Home album. In addition, YoungBoy released the video for “Bitch Let’s Do It.”

He also had a message for Durk after the release.

I’m out my top in this bitch with my wife nigga let me live my life have a blessed night and #fuckallyall pic.twitter.com/DSh6ZRk1vb — essie and millions ••••••• (@BAEHELPTOP) May 12, 2023

Richest Opp is a 17-track album largely delivered by the rapper solo. Included in the album is “Fuck the Industry Pt. 2,” where Youngboy throws shots at Drake, Durk, J. Cole, Lil Yachty, and more. You can hear all of the album below.