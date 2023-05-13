Angel Reese will make her way to Sports Illustrated, covering the annual Swimsuit issue. The magazine will be available later this May.

“Angel Reese is a phenomenal basketball player,” SI Swimsuit editor-in-chief MJ Day says. “She’s an All- American and was named the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament. While we’re of course here to celebrate her incredible achievements and athleticism, it wouldn’t be an SI Swimsuit moment if we weren’t shining a light on Angel’s achievements off the court.”

Reese’s swimsuit photo shoot was done by photographer Y Tsai in Los Angeles and featured her ring celebration while wearing a purple two-piece bathing suit.

You can read the full feature on Angel Reese below.

This is what our kind of game day looks like! LSU forward and NCAA women’s basketball champion Angel Reese traded in her uniform for a swimsuit and will be featured in this year’s 2023 SI Swimsuit issue.https://t.co/dli5aoaZGk — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) May 8, 2023