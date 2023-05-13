E-40 was granted an honorary doctorate degree in music from Grambling State University, where he previously studied.

This accomplishment now allows him to be referred to as “Dr. E-40.” During the university’s graduation ceremony, E-40 was present to accept his degree and share inspiring words with the graduating students.

In addition to this, E-40 had made a donation of $100,000 to the university earlier in the year, which was used to support the marching band and set up a recording studio to aid aspiring musicians. The university reciprocated E-40’s generosity by naming the studio in his honor as the “Earl ‘E-40’ Stevens Sound Recording Studio.”

Advertisement