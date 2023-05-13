Global cultural icon Beyoncé started her RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR with a sold-out concert in Stockholm, Sweden’s Friends Arena. The show featured powerful dance music from her seventh studio album, RENAISSANCE, which has been widely successful.
It was an emotional return to the global stage, after a five-year hiatus, and the performance was mesmerizing for the 46,000 fans in attendance. The concert included songs like “PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA,” “COZY,” and “BREAK MY SOUL” from the new album, as well as iconic hits from Beyoncé‘s previous discography such as “Flaws And All,” “Crazy In Love,” and “Love On Top.” The concert lasted almost three hours.
Parkwood Entertainment is producing the 2023 tour, which comprises 56 dates and is being promoted by Live Nation. The tour will continue with a second night in Stockholm, followed by additional shows throughout Europe in May and June. Beyoncé will perform five sold-out shows at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before heading to North America for shows in July, August, and September.
Fans have the opportunity to access exclusive VIP experiences in Europe, such as the Pure/Honey On Stage Risers. This exclusive opportunity allows fans to watch the show from the stage, with dedicated services. Fans can also receive early access to the General Admission BeyHive VIP and Club Renaissance areas, which are immersive experiences surrounding the stage. For more information on these experiences, visit VIP Nation Europe: Beyoncé – Renaissance World Tour. For complete ticketing and additional information, please visit beyonce.livenation.com and tour.beyonce.com.
As she has done on previous tours, Beyoncé will continue to make a difference offstage through her BeyGOOD initiative. Founded in 2013, BeyGOOD is now a public charity that supports people and programs around the world. On this tour, BeyGOOD will focus on economic equity by supporting organizations that serve marginalized and underserved communities with access to scholarships, internships that lead to job placement, and resources to support entrepreneurship.
Throughout the tour, BeyGOOD will support entrepreneurs through Black Parade Route luncheons, which celebrate small business owners and offer grant opportunities and services with global partners to promote business sustainability. A commitment of one million dollars will support one thousand small businesses.
BeyGOOD will also provide scholarship funds to colleges and universities in ten different cities along the tour. Each school will receive one hundred thousand dollars and will select the student recipients. BeyGOOD’s total scholarship commitment during the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR will be one million dollars.
Tiffany & Co. is the official jeweler of the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR and a noted partner of Beyoncé. The company is committed to conducting itself responsibly, sustaining the natural environment, prioritizing diversity and inclusion, and positively impacting the communities in which it operates.
You can see pictures from opening night below and the full run of tour dates.
RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR DATES:
EUROPE
May 10, 2023 – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena
May 11, 2023 – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena
May 14, 2023 – Brussels, BE – King Baudouin Stadium
May 17, 2023 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Principality Stadium
May 20, 2023 – Edinburgh, UK – BT Murrayfield Stadium
May 23, 2023 – Sunderland, UK – Stadium of Light
May 26, 2023 – Paris, FR – Stade de France
May 29, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
May 30, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 01, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 03, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 04, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 08, 2023 – Barcelona, ES – Olympic Stadium
June 11, 2023 – Marseille, FR – Orange Vélodrome
June 15, 2023 – Cologne, DE – Rhein Energie Stadion
June 17, 2023 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff Arena
June 18, 2023 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff Arena
June 21, 2023 – Hamburg, DE – Volksparkstadion
June 24, 2023 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park
June 27, 2023 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy
June 28, 2023 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy
NORTH AMERICA
July 8, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
July 9, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
July 12, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
July 15, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium
July 17, 2023 – Louisville, KY – L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
July 20, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – Huntington Bank Stadium
July 22, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium
July 23, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium
July 26, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field
July 29, 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
July 30, 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
Aug. 01, 2023 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium
Aug. 03, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium
Aug. 05, 2023 – Washington, DC – FedEx Field
Aug. 09, 2023 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium
Aug. 11, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Aug. 12, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Aug. 14, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Aug. 16, 2023 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium
Aug. 18, 2023 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
Aug. 21, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – Dome at America’s Center
Aug. 24, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium
Aug. 26, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
Aug. 27, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
Aug. 30, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – Levi’s Stadium
Sept. 01, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium
Sept. 02, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium
Sept. 04, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium
Sept. 11, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place
Sept. 13, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field
Sept. 18, 2023 – Kansas City, MO – GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium
Sept. 21, 2023 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium
Sept. 23, 2023 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
Sept. 24, 2023 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
Sept. 27, 2023 – New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome