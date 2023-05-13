Happy 54th Birthday Parrish J. Smith, better known as “PMD”, one half of EPMD

EPMD, the famous duo from Brentwood, Long Island, New York, is an acronym that stands for “Erick and Parrish Making Dollars”. The group has been together for more than three decades from the infamous breakup in the mid 1990s. They are one of the most prominent acts to grace the culture of Hip Hop.

After the very public split of the group because of various reasons, PMD continued to navigate the careers of Hip Hop icons Das EFX, who he was responsible for finding, before eventually making amends with Erick Sermon to make another classic EPMD album at the turn of the millennium.

Parrish Smith continues to be a recognizable force within the structure of Hip Hop’s movers and shakers and his contributions will be forever etched in stone.

Salute to PMD on his born day as we here at The Source wish him a happy one and many more!