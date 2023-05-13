Jonathan Majors is going through the legal ringer, but he had time to find a new bae. According to TMZ, Majors is currently dating Meagan Good.

Amidst his domestic violence turmoil, Majors is engaged in a “fairly new” relationship with Good, with the two being spotted at the Alamo Drafthouse in Los Angeles last week. The two or their representatives did not offer a response to the relationship.

Earlier this week, Jonathan Majors appeared virtually at a status conference held at the Manhattan criminal court building, six weeks after he was arrested for domestic violence. During the proceedings, a charge of third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor, could result in 12 months in jail or three years of probation.

According to Deadline, the Creed III star’s attorneys slammed the court process as the result of “the racial bias that permeates the criminal justice system.”

Majors appeared on screen to Judge Rachel S. Pauley. During the hearing, he could be heard saying “yes ma’am” to the judge. He did not enter a plea to the charge presented in court.

Judge Pauley placed an order of protection against Majors from coming in contact with the allegedly abused woman.

Majors’ attorney Priya Chaudhry spoke outside the court, firmly believing that the woman at the center of the case is “lying.”

“This is a witch hunt against Jonathan Majors, driven by baseless claims, a glaring double standard,” Chaudry said to Deadline. “Instead of dismissing the allegations in the face of the woman’s clear lies, the DA has adjusted the charges to match the woman’s new lies. To be clear, there are no new charges against Mr. Majors.”

Chaudhry also noted explicit and implicit bias and states the legal team has more video evidence proving innocence, but states the DA is working alongside the woman to alter her story.

Jonathan Majors is set to return to court next month.

Meagan Good is back outside following her marriage of nearly a decade and divorce from DeVon Franklin. Speaking with XONecole, Good highlighted how she is currently handling her divorce, which she calls “the most painful thing I’ve ever experienced in my life.”

“Throughout life, I’ve always approached relationships as understanding that at some point, they’ll get to the place that they’re going to, and then they would be over,” Good said. “I’ve always had an attitude of like, ‘Alright, next chapter. We’ll see what’s next,’ and being okay with that and appreciating what you give to someone and what they give to you and sharing a moment in time and in life that you never get back regardless of how it ends.”

While on a press run for her new show Harlem, Good recently shared that she’s ready to settle down and have children. “I’m in a place where I know that I want to be a mother — married or not. Whatever happens in this next season in the act of life,” she said.