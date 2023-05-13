To mark the release of his highly anticipated album Almost Healed, music streaming platform Spotify organized a special event that was held at Brooklyn Steel. The event was exclusive to Lil Durk’s top fans, who were given the opportunity to attend a live performance and listen to the album before its official release.

During the exclusive event organized by Spotify to celebrate the release of Lil Durk’s latest album, Almost Healed, attendees not only got to see him perform songs from the new album but were also treated to a surprise. Lil Durk premiered the official music video for his new single “All My Life,” which features J. Cole. In addition to this, Lil Durk also played some of his older hits along with the new ones and invited Wuk, Rob49, and DD Osama to perform on stage with him.