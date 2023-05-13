Are our days of knowing The Weeknd over? In a new interview with W Magazine, The Weeknd speaks about shedding the name, which he refers to as “kill The Weeknd.”

W with Lily 📸 by Tyler Mitchell pic.twitter.com/AgpOpEpytg — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) May 8, 2023

“I’m going through a cathartic path right now,” The Weeknd said to W. “It’s getting to a place and a time where I’m getting ready to close the Weeknd chapter. I’ll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as The Weeknd. But I still want to kill The Weeknd. And I will. Eventually. I’m definitely trying to shed that skin and be reborn.”

The Weeknd revealed that he is closing in on another album, focusing on it as his “last hurrah.”

Advertisement

“The album I’m working on now is probably my last hurrah as The Weeknd,” he said. “This is something that I have to do. As The Weeknd, I’ve said everything I can say.”