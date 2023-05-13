Beyoncé clips have been tearing up the internet, and Queen Bey did not come to play. From her new dance moves to her Renaissance jams to the jaw-dropping outfits—Beyonce is serving on her new tour. Vocals, hair, makeup, and body is giving and the Virgo songstress is arguably the second-coming to the King of Pop.

On opening night she had two special guests in the crowd when she kicked off her Renaissance World Tour in Stockholm May 10. As the “Cuff It” singer hit the stage, her husband Jay Z and their 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter were spotted cheering her on from a VIP viewing area at the Friends Arena.

Blue is definitely doubling as her mom’s twin as she rocked a pair of oversized hoop earrings and braids. For her concert ‘fit, the young girl donned a dark oversized T-shirt and baggy pants.

Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter

Meanwhile, Jay—who also shares 5-year-old twins Sir and Rumi with Bey—kept a low profile in black clothing, accessorizing with sunglasses and a beanie.

Salute to the Carters—we love to see it!