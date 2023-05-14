It’s Mother’s Day and we love to see all the posts and dedications to loved ones. Many celebrities share the lavish gifts they splurge on the women who raised them. From houses to poems here are some of our favorite celebrity Mother’s Day gifts.

Dwayne Wade

Dwayne Wade’s mom Jolinda Wade, is a church pastor and he blessed her when he bought her a church, called the Temple of Praise. The gesture was very sentimental since Mother Wade was once a fugitive and drug dealer before finding God and starting her ministry while doing time in state prison.

LeBron James

Two-time NBA champion LeBron James once gave his mom a Porsche for her birthday. However, his essay about his mom for The Shriver Report, a nonprofit media project helmed by NBC News correspondent Maria Shriver, might be considered one of the most touching gifts a mother could ask for. The first-person piece featured James writing about “trying to help single mothers who are struggling to make a living and raise their kids, because that perfectly describes my mother when I was growing up.”

Rihanna

R&B and pop star Rihanna surprised her mother, Monica, by giving her a five-bedroom house in Barbados during a 2012 interview with Oprah Winfrey. “’I wanted to do this for you for a very long time,” the singer said.

Terry Bridgewater

When Terry Bridgewater was in elementary school, the Minnesota Vikings quarterback promised his mother Rose Murphy that he someday would give her a pink Cadillac Escalade. A few days before Mother’s Day 2014, he did.

Beyoncé

Singer Beyoncé reportedly gave her mom, Tina, a $5.9 million mansion in Piney Point Village, one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in Houston, on Mother’s Day 2013.

Russell Wilson

“All these years you have never asked me for anything… only thing you ever wanted is for me to LOVE,” Wilson captioned the clip from Mother’s Day 2019, which he also posted to YouTube. “Well thanks for loving us the way you do. This ones for you. I love you momma.”

The video sees Wilson casually pass Tammy the keys to the luxury pad, which she accepts in disbelief.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs



For Janice Combs’ 80th birthday, son Diddy spared no expense. The music mogul purchased her a luxurious new ride and gave her a sum of $1 million. Diddy praised his mom for raising him to became the successful star he is today.

“I only exist because of this beautiful, hardworking, loving, hilarious, ass-whooping, always telling me the truth, genuine, smart, fly [and] absolutely amazing Black Goddess Queen!!” he wrote in the caption. “Happy 80th Birthday to the best mother in the world! Love you forever and ever! ❤️ “

Dwayne Johnson

Actor Dwayne Johnson gave his mom a house and posted video and a heartfelt caption to IG. “When I was a little boy, I hated when my mom would cry,” the Jungle Cruise actor wrote in the caption. “These days, I’ll happily take her tears of joy 🥹.”

In another clip from the big reveal, Ata got emotional looking at her new family room. Johnson personalized the bright space with her “vintage ukeleles” and “pictures of our ancestors that she hasn’t seen since she was a child growing up in Samoa.”

Lizzo

Singer Lizzo gave her mom Shari Johnson-Jefferson a new Audi in her driveway much to her surprise.Upon seeing the car, Johnson-Jefferson burst into tears and hugged her daughter. “You see these things on television and you never expect it to happen to yourself,” Lizzo’s mom says in the video.

The “Special” singer’s caption spoke to her amazing journey as an accomplished artist.

“I remember crying in my car when my daddy passed, no job no money nowhere to live, wishing I could one day provide for my family,” she wrote on Instagram. “I couldn’t do it for my dad so ima make sure I spoil Mama. Happy holidays y’all.”

Kim Kardashian

In 2021, Kim prepared a personalized present for every year of her mother’s life. The reality star compiled 65 different outfits to add to Kris Jenner’s wardrobe, all of which were specifically tailored to fit her beloved mom’s measurements. Kardashian displayed the clothes in Jenner’s home, styling the designer clothes on a number of mannequins that lined her hallway. Super thoughtful!

Which was your favorite?