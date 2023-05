Cam’ron Vowed to Complete a Song for His Mother on Mother’s Day: ‘I Just Start Crying’

Cam’ron makes it clear that you should spend as much time with your mom as you can. Mother’s Day often marks for some to remember their late mothers, which includes The Dipset leader.

“I know i make this shit look easy…but it ain’t.. I miss my mom man,” Cam wrote. “Been tryna finish this song for 3 months and I just start crying.”

Cam’ron vowed to finish the song. We one day hope to be blessed to hear it.

You can see Cam’s message below.