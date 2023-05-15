Fat Joe on Ja Morant’s Recent Gun Flashing: ‘The Man is Trying Hard to Play for Turkey’

Over the weekend, Ja Morant was once again suspended by the Memphis Grizzlies after flashing another gun on Instagram while rapping to NBA YoungBoy.

In case you missed it, a clip showing Ja flashing the gun during an Instagram Live session hit social media Sunday morning. The Grizzlies moved swiftly, suspending the guard from all team activities.

“We are aware of the social media post involving Ja Morant and are in the process of gathering more information,” NBA spokesperson Mike Bass said in a statement Sunday.

As a reminder, Morant was suspended for a previous gun incident in March, resulting in a suspension.

Seeing the news online, Fat Joe chimed in with some words of advice for the young star.

“The man is trying hard to play for Turkey, China, or Serbia Montenegro,” Fat Joe said. “He’s trying hard to get kicked out the NBA. Those guys with you, they not your peoples Ja. They don’t care.

“This is a problem we have with our community becoming famous and the people around you love that the girls are watching and love lifestyle. But they not you, they didn’t put it in the work like you.”

You can hear it from Joe below.

After Ja’s first incident, Fat Joe as critical of the parenting of his father Tee Morant.

“Ja Morant always got his father there. Instead of his father enjoying the scene and getting drunk at the game, he better school his son,” Fat Joe said.

He added, “Your family has to really be your family and talk to you. I hope somebody gets him a copy of this because I don’t make money off Ja Morant. I’m just telling you the truth.”