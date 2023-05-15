Jamie Foxx is currently away from his role at Beat Shazam but also has a new show on the way. Variety reports Jamie and his daughter Corinne Foxx will expand their relationship with Fox by hosting a new music game show called We Are Family.

The series reveal comes ahead of Fox’s presentation with advertisers and following a positive update about Foxx’s medical condition.

Jamie and Corinne Foxx both serve as the hosts of Beat Shazam, which will have Nick Cannon filling in for the season. The show will make its season premiere on May 23. Jamie Foxx is also an executive producer on Alert: Missing Persons Unit.

The new series, We Are Family, is set for 2024. The show is described as “Showcasing non-famous relatives of celebrities performing duets with their hidden famous family member, ‘We Are Family’ will feature a studio audience entirely comprised of 100 contestants playing through multiple rounds of clues and gameplay to win up to $100,000 each by correctly guessing which celebrity the performer is related to before they are revealed. Celebrities appearing on ‘We Are Family’ will range from musicians and professional athletes to actors and beyond.”

“We are thrilled to be developing ‘We Are Family’ with Jeff Apploff and our friends at Fox Entertainment after so much success with six seasons of ‘Beat Shazam,’” said Jamie and Corinne Foxx. “We hope this show brings as much fun to audiences at home as we’ve had creating it when it premieres next year.”

Last week, Foxx delivered a health update on her father, debunking reports that the family is “preparing for the worst.”

According to Corinne, Jamie has been out of the hospital for weeks and has recently been playing pickleball.

“Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating,” Corrine wrote on her Instagram story. “In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support. We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”

An official cause for Foxx’s hospitalization has not been revealed.