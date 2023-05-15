Offset Celebrates Cardi B on Mother’s Day: ‘You Went Against Everything for Our Babies’

Offset Celebrates Cardi B on Mother’s Day: ‘You Went Against Everything for Our Babies’

Offset is always going to show out for Cardi B. In celebration of Mother’s Day, Offset hit Instagram with a tribute, celebrating their union and parenting. The message was shared alongside a set of photos.

“Happy Mother’s Day my beautiful wife such a great mother you went against everything for our babies and still was able to balance it all out! I love you 4ever and 4L,” Offset wrote.

Offset has more new ink, joining the tattoo of Takeoff he revealed last month. HipHopDX notes Offset has placed tats of all five of his children across his body.

Advertisement

Offset is the father of Kalea, Wave, Kulture, Kody, and Jordan, showing the new children on his legs.

Offset shows off his new tattoos of his kids 🔥❤️ pic.twitter.com/wYDRjR3o5j — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 4, 2023

Offset also commemorated his late family and group member Takeoff with a new tattoo. The massive piece of art is on his back. “Love you 4L & after,” Offset wrote on Instagram as he showed the new piece.