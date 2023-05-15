Black love is beautiful, and Papoose and Remy Ma have it radiating off of them. Hitting Instagram over the weekend, Papoose dropped a collection of images with Remy, wishing her a happy fifteen-year wedding anniversary.

Happy “FIFTEENTH YEAR” year wedding anniversary to my beautiful, smart, wife!! Woww We’ve laughed together, cried together, lost together, won together. Through it all we stayed “TOGETHER”. Togetherness/unity is powerful! She’s the best wife a man could ask for. Make sure y’all wish her well. God is the greatest!! #15 #blacklove – Papoose

