Merely two months after his suspension from the Grizzlies for flashing a gun on Instagram Live, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been suspended from all Grizzlies activities indefinitely after he was seen flashing a gun again on Instagram Live.

The video was noticed on Morant’s friend, Davonte Pack’s IG feed.

Memphis suspended Morant while an investigation is taking place, but NBA spokesperson Mike Bass said, “We are aware of the social media post involving Ja Morant and are in the process of gathering more information.”

Advertisement

Back in March, Morant was suspended eight games due to conduct detrimental to the team after brandishing a gun in a Colorado nightclub. Morant didn’t make All-NBA, which resulted in nixing more than $39 million in potential earnings. The eight-game suspension in March factored into Morant’s All-NBA chances.

Past decisions have also impacted Morant off the floor. He has become one of the biggest faces of the NBA through endorsement deals with Nike, Powerade, Hulu and many more notable brands. The arrival of Morant’s first Nike signature was delayed in April.