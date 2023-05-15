Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has opened up about his history with depressing. During a visit to The Pivot podcast promoting the XFL Championship, The Rock recalled his state earlier in life, but not knowing what mental health was.

“I left school, but the interesting thing at the time is, I didn’t know what mental health was. I didn’t know what depression was. I just knew I didn’t want to be there,” Johnson said, speaking of his time at University of Miami.

The Rock also stated he encountered depression after his divorce from his wife, and now business partner, Dany Garcia in 2008. “I knew what it was at that time and luckily I had some friends that I could lean on and say, ‘Hey I’m feeling a little wobbly now. I got a little struggle happening.”

He would add how men normally keep a “head down” and work mentality, which isn’t always healthy.

You can hear it all in the episode below.