During a recent interview with Bloomberg, actress/activist Gabrielle Union revealed she splits the bills with her athlete husband and opened up about her anxiety about her finances. Despite being a multimillionaire and married to one of the top athletes, the actress says she still worries the “rug can be pulled from under her.”

She was asked, “When did she first develop her first sense of [financial] security,” after working so many jobs. “I still struggle with that,” she responded.

“I have more responsibilities for my money,” she continued. “I get nervous if a movie doesn’t open, am I gonna have enough to hold everyone up?” Something she says helps with that is her and her hubby Dwyane Wade’s decision to split everything 50/50.

Fast forward to the 18:00 mark below.