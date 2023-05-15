Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s son might be our new royal hip-hop couple. The dynamic duo named their first son RZA Athelston Mayers. Their baby turned one on May 13, and his parents celebrated him in true Wu-tang fashion.

ASAP posted a series of photos and videos on Instagram, showing off his adorable family, with the caption, “‘WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN’ HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA”

Just a few days ago, the baby’s name was revealed, and it emerged that he had been named after Wu-Tang Clan member RZA (AKA Robert Fitzgerald Diggs).

The “WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN” portion of the proud dad’s caption is a reference to another Wu-Tang Clan member, Ol Dirty Bastard’s, famous words at the Grammys in 1998 when he took over the stage to protest Wu-Tang’s unexpected loss on the night.

🎥: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at RZA’s birthday party. pic.twitter.com/9cL12fA35O — 𝖌𝖆𝖇𝖗𝖎𝖊𝖑 (@gabgonebad) May 14, 2023

Rihanna, 35, and her partner A$AP Rocky, 34, welcomed their baby into the world on May 13 last year, after starting dating in 2020.

In new social media footage, the little boy could be seen giggling away while sitting in front of an enormous, cash-shaped cake. Mom was donned in the late rapper Ol Dirty Bastard’s signature braids and jacket.

The cool cake was made to look like wads of $100 bills.

