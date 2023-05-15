Nicki Minaj has delivered her “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” visuals. The new video comes after the single’s release in March.

In the video, Minaj lounges near a hot tub and a patio goes shopping with one of her homegirls, and flexes in a couple of cars. All the while, getting her verses off that have become captions for the Barbz.

Recently, Nicki Minaj appeared next to Ice Spice in the “Princess Diana” video

Advertisement

The two begin in a pink bedroom where the two stars sit on top of a bed, before applying each other’s makeup, twerking, and letting off their fire bars.

You can get more Minaj below.