Young Thug Tries to Ban Evidence From House That Was Shot up in YSL Rico Case

Besides dealing with health issues this past week, Young Thug and his legal team have been challenging a Ring doorbell video recording that is believed to contain Young Thug’s voice.

Thug’s house was shot up and hit at least ten times, leaving over a dozen shell casings. An investigation showed that the Ring doorbell was used to communicate with someone, while the recording audio was captured on an officer’s body cam. One officer who wasn’t identified alleged that the voice on the camera was Young Thug.

Thug’s attorney, Brian Steel, is pushing to ban the record. Steel says if the prosecution is looking to bring the doorbell recording as evidence, solid proof for voice identification must be confirmed. Otherwise, the trial should not be allowed to use the recording.

