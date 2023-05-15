NBA YoungBoy’s Richest Opp will deliver another prolific first week for the rapper. Hits Daily Double has logged the rapper’s new mixtape with a 58,000 first week.

Youngboy’s latest effort has the same projects as the new album from The Jonas Brothers. Both releases are projected for the top five debuts.

In what was supposed to be a battle of the albums, NBA YoungBoy still delivered his Richest Opp project. Lil Durk delayed Almost Healed for another week.

The new Richest Opp project comes on the heels of Youngboy recently dropping his 33-track Don’t Try This at Home album. In addition, YoungBoy released the video for “Bitch Let’s Do It.”

Richest Opp is a 17-track album largely delivered by the rapper solo. Included in the album is “Fuck the Industry Pt. 2,” where Youngboy throws shots at Drake, Durk, J. Cole, Lil Yachty, and more. You can hear all of the album below.