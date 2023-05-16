Drug runners are getting more creative. A woman pretended to be pregnant and hid cocaine behind a fake baby bump. The woman and another person were arrested for the fake blow baby in South Carolina.

According to The Daily News, Anderson County, South Carolina, authorities intercepted over 1,500 pounds of cocaine in a traffic stop. The driver was Anthony Miller, and the woman was Cemeka Mitchem.

“The first red flag began when the two gave conflicting information about her ‘due date,’” the Anderson County Sheriff’s Count Office said. “As Mitchem realized deputies were becoming more suspicious of her conflicting story, Mitchem immediately took off running and very quickly drugs fell from the fake rubber stomach.”

The two were pulled over on Interstate 85 and now face cocaine trafficking charges.