Jack Harlow Thanks Fans and Peers for ‘Jackman’ Support: ‘Never Felt So Connected to the People Listening to My Music’

Jack Harlow Thanks Fans and Peers for ‘Jackman’ Support: ‘Never Felt So Connected to the People Listening to My Music’

Jack Harlow’s Jackman album was released earlier this month, moving away from the Billboard-ready, radio-friendly hits for a more introspective release. With two weeks passed, Jack hit social media to talk about the release, thanking fans and peers for their support.

“2 weeks have passed and I just wanna say the love & respect I’ve felt from not only my peers… but from YALL…the fans…the folks that have supported me from the beginning…it feels fuckin amazing… I have never felt so connected to the people listening to my music…thank you” – Jack Harlow

2 weeks have passed and I just wanna say the love & respect I’ve felt from not only my peers… but from YALL…the fans…the folks that have supported me from the beginning…it feels fuckin amazing… I have never felt so connected to the people listening to my music…thank you — Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) May 15, 2023

Jack Harlow has released a new video from his Jackman album. Diving into the bag, Harlow dropped off “They Don’t Love It.”

The video, directed by Eliel Ford, brings the Kentucky product back to his hometown of Louisville as he visits schools, hits a cookout, and more.

Advertisement

Jack Harlow’s new album, Jackman, is out and will have a solid first-week number. According to HitsDailyDouble, the new collection of work will move between 45,000 and 50,000 album-equivalent units in the first week.

The number is about half the total of Harlow’s Come Home The Kids Miss You second album from last year.

The Jackman album was announced just days before it dropped, released as a concise 10-track no, features effort. The album is now staring at a top-five debut, projecting to hit at No. 2.

You can hear the album below.