Kendrick Lamar continues to run it up with his Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers album. The album has officially sat on the Billboard 200 for one complete year.

Chart Data notes the achievement, as the album has lapped its May 13, 2022, anniversary. The album splashed onto the charts with a No. 1 week behind 295,000 units.

.@kendricklamar's 'Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers' has now spent 1 full year on the Billboard 200. pic.twitter.com/2pXd2wnVLY — chart data (@chartdata) May 15, 2023

In addition, Kendrick Lamar now holds the distinct honor of the highest-grossing rap tour of all-time.

Lamar has taken the top spot with his run of The Big Steppers tour, which supported his Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers album. Baby Keem and Tanna Leone supported the run of shows.

According to Touring Data, King Kndrick’s run pulled in 929,000 tickets across 73 shows for a sum of $110.9 million. The show made stops in the United States, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The previous record holder was Drake, who set the mark with his Aubrey & The Three Migos tour.

Next up is Lollapalooza, and Kendrick Lamar is set to headline the historic festival in Chicago’s Grant Park.

Joining Kendrick Lamar on the bill representing Hip-Hop will be A Boogie wit da Hoodie, J.I.D., Pusha T, Lil Yachty, Joey Badass, Tiacorine, and Big Boss Vette.

Additional stars set for the festival include Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, The 1975, Tomorrow x Together, Tems, Diplo, and more.

You can see the full lineup below.