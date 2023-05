Baddies come in all ages. Adding to the growing list of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover stars is 81-year-old Martha Stewart.

At 81, Martha Stewart becomes the oldest model in history to cover Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. pic.twitter.com/TMzoiLPbno — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 15, 2023

On Instagram, background info of the shoot was revealed, citing that Stewart was offered the storied cover in November 2022, and the shoot took place in January 2023. Martha had three months to prepare.

“Trying new things is very good,” Martha said. “Being fearless is very good. Don’t be afraid of anything.”

