The Queen of Hip Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige, hosted the second annual Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit at AmericasMart. The Strength of A Woman Festival and Summit was created to elevate, educate, and empower women around the world to reach their highest potential. The mission is to mobilize a global convergence of multigenerational women in an authentic environment, “by us for us” while producing an experience fostering community, opportunity and sisterhood!

The Strength of a Woman Summit and Festival is the brainchild of Mary J. Blige and curated by Mary alongside Ayars Agency founder, Ashaunna Ayars. The thought-provoking summit aims to inspire, share career advice, and provide women with the necessary tools to succeed in entrepreneurship, business, health and wellness, all while encouraging women empowerment and unity.

Keynote speaker, Iyanla Vanzant, notably recognized as an industry expert spoke on a wide range of topics, motivated the crowd through her wisdom and knowledge, bringing the crowd in unison through exercises that further encouraged unity amongst guests.

Leading sponsors Pepsi, Live Nation Urban, Mielle Organics, Gilead Sciences, CVS Health and Amazon Music produced experiential activations for consumers to immerse themselves in branded content and raised brand awareness in the local Atlanta Black women-owned business community.

As a 9x Grammy Award-Winning Singer, Songwriter, Actress, Producer, Philanthropist & Global Superstar, Mary J. Blige has committed the majority of her career to amplify, empower, and give voice to BIPOC women through the art of music and truth-telling. This multi-touchpoint festival, which focuses on Music, Wellness, Tech, Beauty, and Financial Literacy is the evolution of her life’s mission and purpose.

Check out the full Strength of a Woman Summit roster below:

Morning Welcome Featuring KJ Rose HYPE Moment

“Baller Alert” Show Presents: Getting to the bag – Investing in Multiple Streams of Income

Program Description: Financial Freedom, Investing, multiple streams of income

Financial Freedom, Investing, multiple streams of income Moderator: Baller Alert Talent

Baller Alert Talent Talent: Mia Ray, The Spice Suite, Milan Harris, and Jayda Cheaves

Fashion Conversation with Misa Hylton

Program Description: Fashion as Radical Beauty

Fashion as Radical Beauty Moderator: Misa Hylton

Misa Hylton Talent: Khalilah Wright (mess in a bottle), Ms. Bling, Jamilah T. Davis, FeNoel

Mielle Organics Presents: Inside the Journey – How Beauty Moguls are made

Program Description: Beauty Industry Journey

Beauty Industry Journey Moderator: Blake Newby

Blake Newby Talent: Monique Rodriguez, Ciara, Olamide Olowe (Topicals), Yandy Smith-Harris

“Lip Service” Podcast

Program Description: Breaking Barriers/ Women in Male-Dominated Spaces

Breaking Barriers/ Women in Male-Dominated Spaces Moderator: Angela Yee, Stephanie Santiago, Gigi Maguire

Angela Yee, Stephanie Santiago, Gigi Maguire Talent: Ingrid Best, Pretty Vee, Megan Holston Alexander (A16Z), Natina Nimene, Former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

Creators Roundtable: Telling Black Stories

Moderator: Roundtable / Fireside Chat

Roundtable / Fireside Chat Talent: Gail Bean, Marsai Martin, Raven Goodwin, Mara Brock Akil

“The Strength of a Woman” Keynote presentation by Iyanla Vanzant

Program Description: Offering women encouragement, inspiration, and positive affirmations to reaffirm their ability to live their very best lives

Ladies First: Your Body, Your Pleasure, Your Health

Program Description: Let’s get it, ladies! How women of color can take control of their sexual pleasure, sexual health, and sexual power

Let’s get it, ladies! How women of color can take control of their sexual pleasure, sexual health, and sexual power Moderator: Omoro Omighe

Omoro Omighe Talent: Angelica Ross, Shan Boodram, Nina Giddens

50 & Forever By Rotation: Celebrating 50 Years of Hip-Hop

Program Description: Generational Queens: Making Space for Women Over Hip Hop’s 50 years

Generational Queens: Making Space for Women Over Hip Hop’s 50 years Moderator: Free Marie

Free Marie Talent: Lady London , Natina Nimene

Earn Your Leisure Podcast

Program Description: Getting to the Bag! (Two Parts)

Getting to the Bag! (Two Parts) Moderator: Rashad Bilal and Troy Milling

Rashad Bilal and Troy Milling Talent: Segment One: Egypt Sherrod, Modern Black Girl (Tiffany James), Ayesha Seldon / Segment Two: Mary J Blige

Mary J. Blige Queen to Everything Panel

Finding Your Faith: Healing, Hope, Breast Health, and More

Program Description: When health battles hit, how faith helps women find their way through, Testimonies of triumph and encouragement

When health battles hit, how faith helps women find their way through, Testimonies of triumph and encouragement Moderator: Shanell McGoy

Shanell McGoy Talent: Dr. Contessa, Ashley Dedmon

Don’t Call Me White Girl Podcast