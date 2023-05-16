Bronx drill rapper Kay Flock has stayed in the news due to his numerous criminal run-ins, including a murder rap stemming from a deadly shooting outside of a Harlem barber shop. Kay Flock aka Kevin Perez and other alleged Sev Side members have been indicted for racketeering and conspiracy charges, whom will all be face weapon possession and murder charges.

With headphones and obviously longer hair, Kay Flock has been seen in new flicks from behind bars. Kay Flock’s co-defendant, Sticky, said on social media, “Well, I guess I’ll see ya in 30 years..” after authorities asked him to snitch on Flock.

Kay Flock’s next court appearance is scheduled for December 31, 2028.

