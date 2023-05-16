Post Malone is ready to run it back. While on tour in Europe, Posty hit Instagram and announced that a new single and album are on the way.

The new album, titled Austin, is set for July 28, carrying the rapper’s birth name.

“I played guitar on every song on the record and it was a really, really fun experience. I’m super, super excited to share it with you,” Malone said. “‘Chemical‘ is out and that song is on the record. And then on Friday, I have another song called ‘Mourning’ with a ‘u.’ But I’m super excited to get that out for you guys. We just shot a music video in Scotland, it’s absolutely stunning up there. There’s a big ass ice cube in it which I thought was pretty badass.”

Earlier this year, Post Malone surpassed the previous mark for “most RIAA diamond-certified singles from any artist.” Post now has eight RIAA diamond-certified records, shattering Bruno Mars’ previous record of six (Circles, Better Now, I Fall Apart), which he previously held. With “Sunflower” (with Swae Lee), Post is also tied for “the highest platinum-certified single of all time,” resting at 17x platinum.

Post has launched The Diamond Collection, a compilation that will be released this Friday, April 21, 2023, to commemorate this accomplishment. It includes all of his diamond-certified singles and his most recent record, “Chemical,” the lead single from his upcoming fifth studio album, one of the most anticipated albums of 2023.

You can see the full tracklisting for The Diamond Collection below.

1. White Iverson

2. Congratulations (feat. Quavo)

3. I Fall Apart

4. Rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)

5. Psycho (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

6. Better Now

7. Sunflower (with Swae Lee)

8. Circles

9. Chemical